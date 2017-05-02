Gary’s Word: Warriors are too good

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors are prohibitive favorites to roll through the Western Conference and meet up with LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals.

The Utah Jazz knocked off the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games but don’t have a single player who matches up with the big four of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

This appears to be a five-game series at most.

It’s funny how interest wanes a little when a team is as good as Golden State.

Tuesday on the radio, we received more conversation from fans on the San Francisco Giants beating Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This certainly will change if Utah, Houston or San Antonio can muster a strong challenge, but odds are hardcore hoop fans will have to wait until Cleveland and the title round comes around.

Warriors are just too good to mess with these “prelims.”

