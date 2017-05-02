SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were shot while sitting in a parked car in San Francisco’s Bayview District early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. as the victims, a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, were sitting in a parked car in the 100 block of Thornton Ave., police said.

A male suspect fired into the vehicle, striking both victims before fleeing on foot.

The pair were taken to a hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening.

No suspect description was released and no arrest was reported in the case as of this morning.

