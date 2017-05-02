SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were shot while sitting in a parked car in San Francisco’s Bayview District early Tuesday morning, according to police.
The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. as the victims, a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, were sitting in a parked car in the 100 block of Thornton Ave., police said.
A male suspect fired into the vehicle, striking both victims before fleeing on foot.
The pair were taken to a hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening.
No suspect description was released and no arrest was reported in the case as of this morning.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 6-figure salary considered “low-income” in parts of Bay Area
- 40 to 60 teens swarm Oakland BART train, rob passengers
- Dispatch audio from Oakland BART train attack, robbery
- VIDEO: Starbucks barista has meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino
- Official: 3-year-old died after car window closed on neck
- Couple accused of trying to murder baby in San Leandro McDonald’s
- Mountain lion snatches dog off bed inside of Pescadero home