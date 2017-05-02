Hayward voters to decide on parcel tax for school funding

HAYWARD (BCN) — Hayward residents are voting in a special vote-by-mail election Tuesday on whether to keep an existing parcel tax and increase it by $30 per parcel to help fund the city’s schools.

The parcel tax would increase from $58 to $88 per parcel and would stay in place for 12 years. The present tax expires June 30 and the proposed tax would take its place.

The income from the tax would go to Hayward Unified School District programs such as hands-on science labs and classes, music and art programs, library services, technology and college preparation programs.

It would also help attract and keep qualified teachers, advocates said in the ballot measure.

An independent citizens’ oversight committee would monitor the spending of the money, and seniors could opt out of the parcel tax.

The tax needs a two-thirds majority to pass.

Hayward residents who haven’t yet mailed in their ballots must do so and have them postmarked by Tuesday.

The ballots can also be dropped off by 8 p.m. at drop boxes at Hayward City Hall, 777 B St., or at the Alameda County Registrar of Voters office at 1225 Fallon St. in Oakland, according to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters.

An accessible touchscreen/audio voting machine is available for disabled voters or those who wish to vote in person either at Hayward City Hall or the Registrar of Voters office.

