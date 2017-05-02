Lawmakers to question University of California president about audit

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2014 file photo, University of California President Janet Napolitano listens to student speakers during a meeting of the university Board of Regents in San Francisco. California's auditor said Tuesday, March 29, 2016, the University of California has undermined residents by admitting a growing number of nonresident students, some of whom were not as qualified as in-state students. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are scheduled to question University of California President Janet Napolitano about an audit that found the university system hid $175 million from the public.

Lawmakers on Tuesday will hold a hearing on the audit released last week. State Auditor Elaine Howle says in the report that UC administrators amassed undisclosed surplus money even as the UC raised tuition and asked the state for more funding.

Napolitano has disputed the audit’s findings. She says there is actually $38 million in reserves. She has described the money as a modest amount set aside for unexpected expenses.

The UC Board of Regents in January voted to increase tuition and fees $336 next academic year. Some lawmakers called for a reversal of the tuition hike in the wake of the audit.

