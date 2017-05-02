SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Live Nation is kicking off the summer concert season by offering concert tickets for $20. That’s right, $20.

According to Live Nation, tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. local time on Tuesday, May 2. They will remain on sale until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Live Nation is offering more than 1,000 shows nationwide, including dozens in the Bay Area.

Performers include Train, Muse, Lady Antebellum, Chris Brown, Brad Paisley, Lionel Richie and more.

Find the full list of discounted Bay Area concerts here

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES