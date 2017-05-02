MISSING: Rescue, mentor German Shepherd stolen from East Bay home

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a German Shepherd rescue mentor dog, who was stolen from his owner’s home Sunday in unincorporated Alameda County.

Murfee, a 3-year-old black and tan German Shepherd, was stolen from his yard near Palomares Rd. in Castro Valley between 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., authorities said.

Murfee weighs about 80 pounds with a tall, lean build. He was last seen wearing a lime green collar with ID tags, according to authorities. He is micro-chipped and neutered.

Courtesy of JJ Jacobson Courtesy of JJ Jacobson Courtesy of JJ Jacobson

Murfee has a very important job. He has helped mentor hundreds of rescued German Shepherd Dogs during their training to learn proper social skills before moving on to their homes.

Murfee helps teach rescued German Shepherds and Belgian Shepherds, many of whom are very under-socialized, how to get along nicely with other dogs and what proper dog-to-dog etiquette is, authorities said.

It’s critical that dogs learn those skills before moving into their new homes, dog experts said.

Authorities explained that Murfee’s owner, JJ Jacobson, has worked with German Shepherd Rescue since 2002 and has taken in as many as 3,500 German Shepherds to be fostered and successfully placed in new homes.

Murfee was taken into police protective custody after he was thrown against a wall during a domestic violence dispute, authorities said.

Because Murfee was so young, animal control officials reached out to Jacobson to care for him while the case went through the court process.

A few months later, the suspect gave up all rights to the puppy, and Jacobson adopted Murfee.

Authorities are trying to raise $10,000 for a reward for Murfee’s safe return and $7,000 has been raised so far.

The Go Fund Me page for Murfee is https://www.gofundme.com/reward-for-returning-murfee?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=email&utm_content=cta_button&utm_campaign=upd_n.

Murfee also has his own Facebook page, called Find Murfee, at https://www.facebook.com/lostgsd/.

