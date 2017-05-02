MISSING: Special needs teen out of Lake County

By Published:
courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Department

LAKE COUNTY (KRON) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing special needs teen who is considered “at risk.”

15-year-old Leah Trinity Waters last seen running toward a creek bed in the area of Gaddy, Clark, and Soda Bay roads around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Leah Waters a special needs student at Kelseyville High School. Police say she walked away from the school after a disagreement and has not been seen since.

She is described as white, with shoulder-length brown hair, 5’6″ tall, and about 130 lbs. Leah was last wearing a turquoise shirt and multi colored pants and was carrying a pink handbag and dark colored back pack.

Authorities ask that if you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Leah Waters to please call 911 or contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 707 263 2690.

