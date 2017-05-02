SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A mother stabbed a woman allegedly out of self-defense during a road rage incident outside of a San Francisco elementary school Tuesday morning.

Police received a call at around 8:26 a.m. of a vehicle collision in the 400 block of Capitol near Sheridan Elementary School.

Lizzett Hasbon was taking her 4-year-old daughter to school when her car was allegedly hit by another car, Hasbon told KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun.

Hasbon said that the other woman got out of her car and began acting aggressive and violent.

She told the woman to back up and warned her that she will defend herself, but the woman continued, according to Hasbon.

Hasbon then took out a knife and defended herself as the woman allegedly swung at her, Hasbon said.

The woman backed up and Hasbon called the police.

The woman stabbed was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with conditions unknown.

Police did not make any arrests.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES