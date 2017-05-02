SAN JOSE (BCN) — A 67-year-old homicide suspect with pre-existing medical conditions died in the custody of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning, according to deputies.

The man, whose name will not be released until his next of kin can be notified, was booked into the county jail on Sept. 9, 2014.

On April 13, he was taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, where he was pronounced dead at 8:49 a.m. Tuesday.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office are investigating the death. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the Santa Clara County coroner’s office have also been notified as a matter of standard protocol for any in-custody death, according to deputies.

Medical staff at the county jail were made aware of the man’s pre-existing medical conditions during the booking process, deputies said.

They’re not immediately releasing any other information about the case.

