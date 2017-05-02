People Behaving Badly: Safety is everyone’s responsibility

NOVATO (KRON) — There is concern about accidents throughout the Bay Area.
And in Novato, police are tackling part of the problem by emphasizing pedestrian safety with a new program.
Ironically, we had been given a heads up by a KRON4 viewer and were already in Novato taking a close look at the problems facing people walking the streets.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
TONIGHT AT 10
Safety is everyone’s responsibility …!@kron4news @TweetNovato @NovatoPolice #PeopleBehavingBadly pic.twitter.com/F0fyxhwx4u
— Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) May 3, 2017