PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — Pleasant Hill police are searching for an attempted sexual assault suspect who lifted a girl’s skirt as she was walking down the street.
Police said at around 2:31 p.m. Tuesday, a man started chasing a girl in the area of Vili Way near Morello Avenue. The girl contacted police and said the man lifted her skirt.
The man then ran toward Morello Avenue, turning south towards Taylor Boulevard, the girl told police.
The suspect is described as a white man, about 40 to 50 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He is bald or has very short hair and was wearing a green shirt with tan or gray pants, police said.
There is no suspect car.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at (925)-288-4600.
