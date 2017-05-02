Preview of Jazz-Warriors Round 2 NBA playoff series

By and Published:
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, passes the ball as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, right, defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, passes the ball as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, right, defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

 

OAKLAND (AP) — Capsule and prediction for the Western Conference semifinal series between Golden State and Utah that begins Tuesday:

___

No. 1 GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (67-15, 4-0) vs. No. 5 UTAH JAZZ (51-31, 4-3)

Season series: Warriors, 2-1.

Story line: The rested Warriors, after a first-round sweep, face a Utah team that won the only series that went the distance in the first round. It’s a clash of styles between Golden State, the highest-scoring team in the NBA at 115.9 points per game, and a Jazz squad that allowed the fewest points per game during the regular season (96.8).

Key Matchup: Andre Iguodala vs. Joe Johnson. The veterans begin the game on the benches but will probably be on the floor down the stretch. Johnson, who had a great series against the Clippers, will be one of keys if the Jazz are able to keep the tempo at the slower pace they want and need to have a chance.

AP Prediction: Warriors in 5.

