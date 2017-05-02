Preview of Jazz-Warriors Round 2 NBA playoff series

OAKLAND (AP) — Capsule and prediction for the Western Conference semifinal series between Golden State and Utah that begins Tuesday:
___
No. 1 GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (67-15, 4-0) vs. No. 5 UTAH JAZZ (51-31, 4-3)
Season series: Warriors, 2-1.
Story line: The rested Warriors, after a first-round sweep, face a Utah team that won the only series that went the distance in the first round. It’s a clash of styles between Golden State, the highest-scoring team in the NBA at 115.9 points per game, and a Jazz squad that allowed the fewest points per game during the regular season (96.8).
Key Matchup: Andre Iguodala vs. Joe Johnson. The veterans begin the game on the benches but will probably be on the floor down the stretch. Johnson, who had a great series against the Clippers, will be one of keys if the Jazz are able to keep the tempo at the slower pace they want and need to have a chance.
AP Prediction: Warriors in 5.
Top Posts & Pages
- Rattlesnake bite on Mission Peak near Fremont sends hiker to hospital in serious condition
- Watch KRON 4 newscasts on live streams
- VIDEO: Teen boy shot, killed in San Francisco’s Sunset District identified
- VIDEO: Children among 2 killed, 3 injured in crash on Highway 880 in Oakland
- 22-year-old Pittsburg man killed in shooting near Oakland Home Depot store
- VIDEO: 2 deadly traffic accidents on Highway 880, 1 in San Francisco Monday morning
- Florida woman arrested after agreeing to swap sex for chicken McNuggets
- Watch KRON 4 Morning News to win!
- VIDEO: Employee arrested for allegedly recording women, children inside Half Moon Bay restaurant’s restroom
- VIDEO: Thousands expected to march, protest across Bay Area for May Day