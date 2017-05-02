RICHMOND (KRON) — Richmond police are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy with autism on Tuesday evening, according to a Facebook post by police.

Police said 16-year-old Ramon Garcia was last seen at around 2:05 p.m. walking north on 23rd Street from Richmond High School.

Garcia is a special education student at the school. The school has surveillance video of Garcia leaving the school.

Police said Garcia has the mental capacity of a 3-to-5-year-old child. He is able to speak and comprehend, but his thought process is delayed.

Garcia is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds, and he has brown eyes and “close cut” styled black hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt and dark gray shorts.

Garcia speaks both English and Spanish.

“Ramon has walked away from campus in the past. During that incident, he rode on an AC Transit bus to BART and went to San Francisco where he was located. It is unknown where he may go today; We have already notified all public transit authorities and surrounding law enforcement agencies with this information. We are asking everyone to keep an eye out for Ramon as he needs to be reunited with his family for his safety,” police said in a press release.

If you see him, you’re asked to call police at (510)-233-1214.

Top Posts & Pages