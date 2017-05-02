Sierra Lamar Murder Trial: Closing Arguments

By Published: Updated:

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Closing arguments are underway in the murder trial for Sierra Lamar.

Antolin Garcia-Torres, the 26-year-old man who Santa Clara County prosecutors allege murdered 15-year-old Sierra LaMar in 2012.

The trial is wrapping up after almost three months of witness testimony, including discussion of the physical evidence key to the no-body case, including DNA found in Garcia-Torres’ car and on her clothes, which were recovered in a field near her house outside Morgan Hill.

FULL COVERAGE: Sierra Lamar murder trial

If convicted, the jury could impose the death penalty on Garcia-Torres, who has two children and has been in custody since May 21, 2012.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe is in the courtoom and tweeting details:

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s