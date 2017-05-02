Sierra Lamar Murder Trial: Closing Arguments

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Closing arguments are underway in the murder trial for Sierra Lamar.
Antolin Garcia-Torres, the 26-year-old man who Santa Clara County prosecutors allege murdered 15-year-old Sierra LaMar in 2012.
The trial is wrapping up after almost three months of witness testimony, including discussion of the physical evidence key to the no-body case, including DNA found in Garcia-Torres’ car and on her clothes, which were recovered in a field near her house outside Morgan Hill.
If convicted, the jury could impose the death penalty on Garcia-Torres, who has two children and has been in custody since May 21, 2012.
KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe is in the courtoom and tweeting details:
Only trace left behind by still missing #SierraLaMar was found in def's car, says pros. #DavidBoyd. pic.twitter.com/kFcgR7mbyL
— @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 2, 2017
#SierraLaMar 'totally dependent on her family,' says prosecution. Not a shred of evidence to support def. suggestion that she ran away. pic.twitter.com/BnpKbwiYWj
— @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 2, 2017
Jury told #SierraLaMar not perfect, just normal kid. Trial not about her character but what def. #AntolinGarciaTorres allegedly did to her pic.twitter.com/GyebE4tauI
— @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 2, 2017
Body of #SierraLaMar never found but clothing evidence showed signs of 'aquatic' exposure. Pros. Says defendant knows search area very well pic.twitter.com/NRdMIHbFtF
— @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 2, 2017
Jury in #SierraLaMar case has heard 13 weeks of testimony, most of it about DNA, forensic evidence. Prosecution refreshing their memory. pic.twitter.com/enMn8LIhiI
— @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 2, 2017
Jury again hears emotional 911 call from Marlene LaMar on day her daughter Sierra vanished as closing arguments get underway. pic.twitter.com/hb0CDPSK38
— @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 2, 2017
Prosecution reviewing evidence for jury as closing arguments begin in trial of #AntolinGarciaTorres, accused in murder of #SierraLaMar pic.twitter.com/IkVveqnQzv
— @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 2, 2017
‘Sierra LaMar is dead and this defendant, Antolin Garcia Torres, killed her.’ Prosecutor David Boyd, as closing arguments begin pic.twitter.com/PWyJJfCXWY
— @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 2, 2017
