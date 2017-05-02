BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley police have released the sketch of a man accused of stabbing another man on Friday.

The stabbing happened at around 7:47 p.m. on the 800 block of San Diego Road near John Hinkel Park in north Berkeley, police said. The victim was near his home out for a walk when the suspect went up to him and stabbed him in the abdomen, authorities said.

The victim was not robbed and the stabbing appears random, police said. The victim does not know the suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 35-45 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and weighing 160-170 pounds. He has sandy colored hair, long facial hair, and was wearing light-colored clothing. He also had a black backpack on.

The suspect ran away from the scene.

Officers could not find the suspect after a search.

