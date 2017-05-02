SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — This is neat.

You can meet your pet soul mate and rescue an animal from a local shelter.

That is what a new app promises using artificial intelligence and chat bots to match people with their perfect dog or cat.

WEB LINKS:

ADOPT A PET TODAY – www.sfspca.org

MATCH MAKING WITH PET SERVICE – http://shelterpal.me/

How it works:

Text Shelter Me to (980) 477-3728 and ShelterPal will respond to your text, asking you:

What are your interests?

What are you looking for in a pet? Size, age, personality, energy-level etc

What is your house/living area like? Small apartment, big backyard, ranch etc.

What is your zip code

ShelterPal will then analyze your answers and send you the name and photo of a cat or a dog that is well-suited to you at a nearby shelter, as well as the address and contact details for the shelter.