SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Steph Curry trolling Madison Bumgarner, Colin Kaepernick’s good deed, and the Met Gala.

When asked what he will do with his day off in Utah, Steph Curry replies with a variety of sketchy answers including “hitting the slopes,” and snowmobiling. Cracking a smile, he jokes that he “won’t be riding dirt bikes, shout out to MadBum.”

“MadBum,” or Giant’s pitcher Madison Bumgarner, is out for a projected three months after spraining his ACL in a dirt biking accident.

Colin Kapernick may be struggling to find a job in the NFL, but that didn’t stop him from trying to help those who are less fortunate pursue dreams of their own. The former 49er quarterback was seen outside of a parole office in New York City with two boxes of his old suits. He was giving them away to help others looking work.

Finally, Darya and Gary put on their entertainment news hats, and discuss the crazy clothes celebrities were seen wearing at the Met Gala.

