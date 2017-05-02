SAN JOSE (KRON) — Sierra LaMar’s family and their supporters have waited five years for some sort of closure.
It has been a long slow search for justice. With no body ever found, investigators had to rely on forensic evidence to link the defendant to Sierra Lamar’s disappearance.
THE DISAPPEARANCE
Early morning on a lonely rural road in Morgan Hill, LaMar disappeared on Mar. 16, 2012. She was headed for the school bus stop just a few minutes walk from her home.
That evening, her mother got an automated call from the school that her daughter was absent. Marlene LaMar insists her daughter is not a runaway.
THE SEARCH
The next day, sheriff’s deputies began searching nearby fields. They discovered Sierra’s cellphone in a field a couple of blocks away.
And then, her purse was found, a Juicy Couture bag containing pants, a T-shirt, and underclothes, all neatly folded.
FBI agents joined the investigation. Divers searched nearby reservoirs.
Missing kids advocate Marc Klaas mobilized hundreds of volunteers to comb through the surrounding farmland. No piece of information is too small
All of their efforts proved fruitless.
IDENTIFYING A SUSPECT
Away from the cameras, investigators already had a suspect. They began monitoring Antolin Garcia-Torres 12 days after Sierra’s disappearance.
On May 8, sheriff’s deputies reveal they impounded a red Volkswagen Jetta with a distinctive black hood.
The car was owned by Garcia-Torres. Police arrested him after his DNA was allegedly detected on Sierra’s belongings.
THE TRIAL
For the two years, searchers combed the area for clues as court hearings were postponed time after time. Finally in Feb. 2014, Garcia-Torres pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murder.
Jury selection began in Oct. 2016. The prosecution asked for the death penalty. Sierra’s father just wants a conviction.
And on Tuesday, the jury is hearing closing arguments on the case.
LaMar was 15 years old when she disappeared.
