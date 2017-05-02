OAKLAND (KRON) — A fire at a homeless camp under Interstate 580 near Interstate 80 destroyed 10 tents in West Oakland on Monday night, firefighters said.

Thick, black smoke could be seen for miles. KRON4’s Justine Waldman captured video of the fire and smoke.

Battalion Chief Dino Torres said fire crews responded to the area of 35th and Peralta streets at 8:19 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire, and it’s not yet clear how many people were displaced from the camp, according to Torres.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

