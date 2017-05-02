VIDEO: Car plows into North Bay pet store

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A car crashed into a popular pet store in Santa Rosa Monday night, according to fire officials.
Around 9:19 p.m., the vehicle crashed into the Village Pets and Supply store located in a strip mall at 4213 Montgomery Dr., according to a post on the Santa Rosa Firefighter’s Twitter page.
There were no injuries to people or animals, fire officials said.
No information was released about the details leading up to the crash.
PHOTOS: Car crashes into Bay Area pet store
