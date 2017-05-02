VIDEO: Pickle juice soda is the latest sweet-tooth craze

WCMH Published:
Courtesy of WCMH

COPLEY, OH (WCMH) — Would you drink soda made from pickle juice?

Candy a shop in Pennsylvania and Ohio thinks you will.

According to CNN, Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop says it will begin selling bottled pickle juice soda made with pure cane sugar.

It comes in 12-ounce glass bottles and is not cheap.

It will cost you $2.650 per bottle at the store, and nearly $10 a bottle if purchased online.

Grandpa Joe’s says interest in the soda is so great, it could take up to five days to process online orders.

The shop sells hundreds of specialty sodas, including drinks that taste like buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.

