TOKOYO (KRON) — Two men on a Los Angeles-bound flight were caught on camera fist fighting before takeoff.

Passenger Corey Hour recorded the two passengers fighting on an All Nippon Airways flight at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport.

Hour said the man in the red Hawaiian shirt began punching the man in the black shirt. The man in the red shirt walked away at one point but came back and starting swinging again.

“No one provoked him — he was cool up until a few minutes before he started hitting the guy,” Hour told CNN. “He started verbally abusing and intimidating people. Nothing triggered him, it just happened.”

In the video, a female airlines worker can be seen trying to break up the men.

“The airline staff did what they could to defuse the situation, and they reacted appropriately,” Hour told CNN. “I was the one who stepped in. He backed down, I squared up with him and he wouldn’t confront me,” Hour said.

The man was then escorted off the aircraft by airline personnel.

A Narita International Airport police officer said that a “drunk” passenger was arrested at the airport Monday but did not confirm the arrest was related to this incident.

There is no word yet on what sparked the attack.

