VIRAL: Alabama woman arrested after video shows her using shovel, feet to smash windshield

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (KRON) — An Alabama woman is facing charges after damaging a car with a shovel.

The encounter was caught on a viral video.

Barbara Lowery’s actions landed her in jail on one count of disorderly conduct.

This happened in a restaurant parking lot. That restaurant has banned Lowery from coming back.

While we don’t know the details, some reports say it’s all tied to a love triangle and the car might have belonged to a boyfriend who she thought was cheating on her.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

