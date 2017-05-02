OAKLAND (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors got their Round 2 playoff series started on the right foot, beating the Utah Jazz 106-94.

Stephen Curry scored 22 points in three quarters of work and the top-seeded Warriors warmed up in a hurry after a weeklong layoff between playoff games, beating the Jazz Tuesday night in the opener of the Western Conference semifinals.

Draymond Green scored Golden State’s first six points of the fourth quarter and finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two more blocks to bring his five-game playoff swat total to 19.

Kevin Durant added 15 points on an uncharacteristically cold shooting night at 6 for 14 and also five rebounds and five assists.

Rudy Gobert had 13 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and a Flagrant 1 foul on Green in the fourth for the Jazz, who just finished off the Clippers in a seven-game series Sunday, while the Warriors waited after eliminating Portland in a sweep April 24.

The Warriors have won all five of their playoff games this season.

