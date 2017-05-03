2 boys stuck in East Palo Alto hit and run

EAST PALO ALTO (KRON) — Two teenage boys were injured in a hit-and-run in East Palo Alto Wednesday.

The two boys, both 15 years-old, were hit while crossing the street near the intersection of Cooley Avenue and Runnymede Street just before four p.m., according to a Menlo Park Fire Protection District Chief Harold Schapelhouman.

Both boys were taken to Stanford Medical Center, one with major injuries, police said.

Authorities believe the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The driver hit the victims and drove off.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.

