2 boys stuck in East Palo Alto hit and run

EAST PALO ALTO (KRON) — Two teenage boys were injured in a hit-and-run in East Palo Alto Wednesday.
The two boys, both 15 years-old, were hit while crossing the street near the intersection of Cooley Avenue and Runnymede Street just before four p.m., according to a Menlo Park Fire Protection District Chief Harold Schapelhouman.
Both boys were taken to Stanford Medical Center, one with major injuries, police said.
Authorities believe the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The driver hit the victims and drove off.
A description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.
