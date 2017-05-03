2 minors arrested in Menlo Park for burglary

MENLO PARK (KRON) — Two underage men were arrested Wednesday after they were caught breaking into and burglarizing a home.

Around 10:30 a.m., a resident witnessed the two juveniles entering a neighboring residence through a gate on the 1000 block of Ringwood Avenue, according to police.

When Menlo Park Police arrived, they saw the two boys inside the home through a window, police said. Officers entered the residence through the backdoor, where they confronted and arrested the suspects without incident.

Police found stolen property from the home in their possession.

No one was home during the time of the incident and all of the stolen property was recovered.

The 16 year-old and 17 year-old male suspects, both from East Palo Alto, were booked at Hillcrest Juvenile Hall for burglary.

