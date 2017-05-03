Active shooter reported on Dallas-area college campus

DALLAS (KRON) — An active shooter has been reported on North Lake college campus in Texas Wednesday morning, according to police.
North Lake College issued an alert to students late Wednesday morning telling them to barricade themselves in the nearest room and wait for further instructions from police.
The Irving Police Department tweeted that there is an active shooter and to avoid the area.
North Lake College is a two-year school in the Dallas suburb of Irving.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- WOMAN MOVES INTO NEW HOUSE, FINDS NEARLY 100 SNAKES
- SAN JOSE OFFICER SHOOTS MAN WHILE RESPONDING TO FAMILY DISTURBANCE
- VIDEO: VIOLENT BRAWL ERUPTS BETWEEN PASSENGERS ON LOS ANGELES-BOUND FLIGHT
- RATTLESNAKE BITE ON MISSION PEAK SENDS HIKER TO HOSPITAL
- MOM STABS WOMAN DURING ROAD RAGE INCIDENT OUTSIDE SF SCHOOL
- HOW TO TURN A VIRAL VIDEO INTO CASH
- WHY SILICON VALLEY TECHIES ARE ‘MICRODOSING LSD’