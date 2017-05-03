Active shooter reported on Dallas-area college campus

DALLAS (KRON) — An active shooter has been reported on North Lake college campus in Texas Wednesday morning, according to police.

North Lake College issued an alert to students late Wednesday morning telling them to barricade themselves in the nearest room and wait for further instructions from police.

The Irving Police Department tweeted that there is an active shooter and to avoid the area.

North Lake College is a two-year school in the Dallas suburb of Irving.

