Amber alert issued for teen believed to be with Nashville murder suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Tennessee have issued an Amber alert for a teen who they say is with a man suspected of fatally shooting a gas station clerk during a robbery attempt.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert Wednesday morning for 15-year-old Trinity Faith Quinn.

Police say she was last seen Tuesday night in surveillance video with 28-year-old Daniel Clark at an Exxon station in Nashville where the clerk was fatally shot.

Police say Clark is suspected of killing the clerk, 58-year-old John Daniel Stevens, during a robbery attempt.

Police searching for gunman, endangered teen View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Courtesy: Dayton Police Department) (Courtesy: Dayton Police Department) (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN)

Clark is believed to be with an endangered teen from Dayton, Tennessee who has been missing since Monday.

The endangered child alert for Quinn was upgraded to an AMBER Alert around 8:45 a.m.

Metro police said Clark and Quinn entered the store and appeared to shop before Clark pulled out a weapon and shot Stevens.

Clark’s vehicle was recovered in a nearby parking lot. Clark and Quinn are thought to have fled the area on foot.

Officers are canvassing the area and using the Metro police helicopter and SWAT team officers to find Clark and Quinn.

Units are searching the area near the vacant Brookmeade Elementary School. The property was most recently used by Lead Academy but it is not currently in service.

A spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools said no schools in the area have been placed on lockdown yet.

Quinn was described by Dayton police as 5 feet tall with red hair and blue eyes, weighing 110 pounds.

Clark is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 168 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES