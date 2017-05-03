BENICIA (BCN) — An employee with the City of Benicia died Wednesday morning after the truck he was driving crashed and rolled over, city official said.

The crash was reported at Lake Herman and Reservoir Roads Wednesday morning at 10:39 a.m.

The driver has been identified as Michael Ferrara, 59, of Vallejo. Ferrara was a 13-year employee with the city’s Public Works Department’s Maintenance Division, according to city officials.

Ferrara was working at the time and driving a Public Works truck, Benicia Fire Chief and Acting Assistant City Manager Jim Lydon said.

The crash did not involve any other vehicles and Ferrara was the truck’s sole occupant, according to Lydon.

Emergency crews tried performing life saving measures on Ferrara at the scene. He was then taken to a hospital, where he died a short while later.

“The City is saddened by this tragic event,” City Manager Lorie Tinfow said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends, and we are offering special support to employees here at the City as they

respond to the loss,” she said.

The cause for the crash remains under investigation.

