Bicyclist killed near Half Moon Bay identified

By Published: Updated:

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — The San Mateo County coroner’s office as identified the bicyclist killed Saturday morning in a hit-and-run collision.

44-year-old Edward Hugh Wade of Half Moon Bay was hit by a Ford SUV on Highway 1 around 7 a.m., just south of Furtado Lane, police said.

Wade was pronounced dead at the scene, according the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities found the bicycle lodged under the SUV.

The driver, Angel Gabriel Gongora, 29, of Half Moon Bay, fled the scene, police said.

Debris and other evidence led crash investigators to a nearby address where Gongora was arrested.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

