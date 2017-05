Bloodhound puppy reporting for duty

WEST YORK, Penn. (CNN) — The West York Police Department has a new cop on the beat. And he has a real nose for the job.

In late March, the 13 month-old Bloodhound puppy named Prince was sworn in by a district judge.

Price even signed the official documents.

The pup has met a veteran officer who will help him make heads from trails.

Prince has already started on the job. He will assist in searches for missing children and adults with dementia.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES