California homeowner holds teen burglary suspects at gunpoint

CHINO HILLS (KRON) – A Southern California homeowner took matters into his own hands when he noticed people trying to break into his home.

The Chino Hills man even snapped of photo of the moment when he held the three teenage suspects at gunpoint.

“They came home from the supermarket and they noticed somebody jump the fence and try to pry in and he panicked and had a gun and pulled out and did a warning shot,”

said a neighbor.

After the man called 911, deputies pulled in and took over.

Five people were arrested for attempted burglary.

