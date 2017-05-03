Closing arguments continue in Sierra LaMar murder trial

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Closing arguments continue Wednesday morning in the trial of the man accused of kidnapping and killing Morgan Hill teen Sierra LaMar.

Santa Clara County prosecutors allege that Antolin Garcia-Torres, 26, murdered 15-year-old Sierra LaMar in 2012.

The trial is wrapping up after almost three months of witness testimony, including discussion of the physical evidence key to the no-body case.

Garcia-Torres was arrested after LaMar’s DNA was found in the trunk his car and on her clothes, which were recovered in a field near her house outside Morgan Hill. The defense disputed this and is arguing that she was a runaway.

If convicted, the jury could impose the death penalty on Garcia-Torres, who has two children and has been in custody since May 21, 2012.

Sierra’s family and friends filled the courtroom Tuesday as the closing argument began.

Stay with KRON4 News for continuing coverage of the trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES