FOLSOM (KRON) — Crews have found the body of a 14-year-old boy who drowned while playing in the American River at Folsom.

Crews found the body just after noon about 50 feet from the shoreline near where the teen was last seen jumping off rocks Monday evening.

The Folsom Fire Department says crews looked for the boy for more than 2 hours Tuesday before calling off the search.

The search continued on Wednesday but changed from a rescue effort to a recovery operation.

