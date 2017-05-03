Discovered body identified as missing Modesto man

RIPON (KRON) — A deceased man found in the Stanislaus River Tuesday has been identified as the missing Modesto man.

Just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Ripon Police and Fire personnel and the Stanislaus County Sheriff Department responded to a call of a person floating in the Stanislaus River.

Ripon Fire personnel removed the deceased elderly, Caucasian man from the river, according to authorities. He appeared to have been in the water for an extended period of time.

Modesto Police became involved because the man fit the description of Gary Johnson from Modesto who was still reported as an at-risk missing person.

Modesto Police Identification Technicians positively identified the deceased person as Gary Johnson Wednesday.

Johnson went missing from northeast Modesto on April 1, leading to an extensive search.

He was considered at risk because he suffered from dementia.

It is unknown how long Johnson was in the water or where he entered the river.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Stanislaus County Sheriff Department at (209) 525-7000 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.