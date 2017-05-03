Gary’s Word: Adam Jones and the fans of Boston

Gary Radnich Published: Updated:
Adam Jones
Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones warms up before a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Boston. Jones called the incident in which he said fans inside Fenway Park yelled racial slurs at him and threw a bag of peanuts in his direction was "unfortunate," with no place in today's game. Jones called the incident in which he said fans inside Fenway Park yelled racial slurs at him and threw a bag of peanuts in his direction was "unfortunate," with no place in today's game. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy said 34 people were ejected for various reasons Monday night and reiterated the team's "zero tolerance" policy for such incidents. He also said there would be extra security around the outfield on Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The City of Boston stung again with a racism problem connected to sports.

When a few Fenway Park so-called fans hurled racial insults at Baltimore’s Adam Jones, it made me think about how social media has spawned a generation of tough guys.

I have never understood adult people sitting in the stands screaming obscenity at athletes.

At age 15, playing basketball, I used to wonder why a parent would make nasty comments about me while sitting on his rear end drinking a beer.

Which brings me to social media–do you know anyone who enjoys his job, is happy in a relationship, and has a few good friends who spends their time insulting people on Twitter or Facebook?

I would love to review the social media accounts of these poor souls who used the N-word at Fenway.

Racists are racists, but it’s a little easier to attack someone when you know they physically can’t get to you.

When it comes to sports, broadcasting, or any other public jobs, those who can’t tweet, you give a coward an extra tool, and before you know it, he takes his perceived power to a sports stadium.

Sports is entertainment, not a vehicle for hate.

