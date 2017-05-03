Google warns of phishing email scam

(KRON) Google is taking the unusual step of warning users about a phishing email scam through Google Docs.

We are investigating a phishing email that appears as Google Docs. We encourage you to not click through & report as phishing within Gmail. — Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

If you receive an email from a contact titled Google Doc, DO NOT OPEN IT.

Hackers can access your information if you click on the link inside the email.

Google tweeted it is deactivating accounts that caused the problem.

We’ve addressed the issue with a phishing email claiming to be Google Docs. If you think you were affected, visit https://t.co/O68nQjFhBL. pic.twitter.com/AtlX6oNZaf — Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

Google says if you have clicked on one of the phishing emails visit this link for a security checkup.

(1 of 3) Official Google Statement on Phishing Email: We have taken action to protect users against an email impersonating Google Docs… — Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

(2 of 3) & have disabled offending accounts. We’ve removed the fake pages, pushed updates through Safe Browsing, and our abuse team… — Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

(3 of 3) is working to prevent this kind of spoofing from happening again. We encourage users to report phishing emails in Gmail. — Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

