Google warns of phishing email scam

(KRON) Google is taking the unusual step of warning users about a phishing email scam through Google Docs.

If you receive an email from a contact titled Google Doc, DO NOT OPEN IT.

Hackers can access your information if you click on the link inside the email.

Google tweeted it is deactivating accounts that caused the problem.

Google says if you have clicked on one of the phishing emails visit this link for a security checkup.

