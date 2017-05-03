GOP leader: House to vote Thursday on health care bill

By and Published:
Capitol Hill
In this photo taken Feb. 28, 2017, a flag flies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lawmakers return to Washington this week to a familiar quagmire on health care legislation and a budget deadline dramatized by the prospect of a protracted battle between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats over his border wall. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON) — A GOP leader says the House will vote Thursday on a health care bill, a sign of Republican confidence in repealing the Obama law.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

