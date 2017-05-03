Homeless man arrested for stealing ex-girlfriends car in Sausalito

SAUSALITO (BCN) — A homeless man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly stole his ex-girlfriend’s car in Sausalito, police said.

At 12:29 p.m., the Sausalito Police Department received a report that a 2001 black Toyota 4-Runner had been stolen about five minutes earlier in the 500 block of Bridgeway.

According to police, the owner of the vehicle received a phone call from her friend informing her that someone had taken her vehicle. The friend also sent photos that she took of the suspect entering the vehicle.

The suspect then drove away, heading south on Bridgeway.

At 12:40 p.m., Marin County sheriff’s deputies saw the 4-Runner in Marin City and stopped the vehicle. The driver was identified as 44-year-old Storm Bradford, a homeless man from Marin and Sonoma counties.

A Sausalito police investigation revealed that Bradford had once dated the victim, but the relationship ended long ago. The victim never gave him permission to drive or possess her vehicle and investigators do not know how he obtained a key, police said.

Police also learned that Bradford had a no-bail warrant for his arrest out of Nevada for burglary and was on probation in Marin and Sonoma counties for burglary.

A search of Bradford’s belongings recovered methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia, police said.

Bradford was arrested and booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of numerous offenses including vehicle theft and possessing narcotics.

