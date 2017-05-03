REDWOOD CITY (BCN) — The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA Monday afternoon rescued three nearly 3-week-old kittens trapped inside the axle support arm of a construction vehicle in Redwood City, a spokeswoman said.

The kittens were inside a boom lift, a four-wheeled vehicle with a basket on the end that can lift workers into the air, according to Buffy Martin Tarbox, a spokeswoman for the agency.

The kittens were hidden inside the equipment and couldn’t be seen, Tarbox said. A passerby heard meowing and called the SPCA.

“It was just a miracle that somebody even heard them and that they survived,” Tarbox said.

Animal Rescue and Control officers from the SPCA arrived around 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Arguello Street and Brewster Avenue where the boom lift was parked, the spokeswoman said.

“One of the officers had to squeeze herself under the equipment and put her arm up inside and feel around to find the kittens and then they had to fish them out one by one,” Tarbox said.

Veterinarians at the SPCA estimate that the kittens were inside the equipment for a couple of days. How they got inside is a mystery.

The kittens, named John, Wendy and Peter by staffers at the organization, are doing well in the nursery at the Burlingame facility and will go up for adoption once they reach two pounds, Tarbox said.

