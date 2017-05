LIVERMORE (KRON) — A magnitude 2.8 earthquake shook Livermore on Wednesday afternoon, according to the USGS.

The quake struck at 6:16 p.m. and had a depth of 5.3 kilometers (3.29 miles). The quake is centered 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) south of Livermore.

No other information has been made available by the USGS.