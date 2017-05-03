Man arrested for assault with hot coffee in guerneville convenience store

GUERNEVILLE (BCN) — A homeless Guerneville-area man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon Monday after he allegedly threw hot coffee on a cashier at a convenience store, Sonoma County sheriff’s officials said.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. at a store at 16446 Main St., also known as state Highway 116, in Guerneville, according to sheriff’s officials.

Kenneth Theiss, 67, poured a cup of coffee but told the 35-year-old cashier he didn’t have money to pay for it. The cashier said she would hold the coffee while he got money and Theiss threatened to throw the coffee on her, sheriff’s officials said.

When the cashier called 911, Theiss allegedly walked around the counter and threw the coffee on the cashier.

Sheriff’s deputies found Theiss walking in the Safeway parking lot across the street.

Theiss allegedly yelled profanities and attempted to walk away when deputies tried to arrest him. He was handcuffed and arrested, and after a brief altercation deputies were able to get Theiss into a patrol car, sheriff’s officials said.

Theiss was booked under $30,000 in Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and resisting arrest.

