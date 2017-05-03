San Jose officer shoots man while responding to family disturbance

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in San Jose late Tuesday night.

At around 11:35 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Mt. Frazier Drive on a report of a family disturbance, police said.

At one point, an officer fired his gun hitting the suspect at least once.

A man at the scene told KRON4’s Will Tran that he had heard some arguing last night.

He also told Tran that the suspect allegedly came at the officer with a knife.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for his injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The officer involved will be placed on routine paid administrative leave.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit are conducting a joint criminal investigation. The case is being monitored by the San Jose Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit, the City Attorney’s Office, and the Office of the Independent Police Auditor.

