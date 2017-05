SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspicious package has closed Market and Castro streets in San Francisco on Wednesday night, according to police.

All traffic has been closed off to the area.

A shelter-in-place has been issued.

There is heavy police activity in the area.

No other information has been made available by police.

