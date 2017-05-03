Shooting shuts down Market St. in San Francisco

(Photo: Twitter @twilightmelfina)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Market Street in San Francisco is shut down in the 900 block due to a shooting Wednesday, according to police.

Officers began telling people to avoid the area at around 11:35 a.m.

Both directions of Market Street is shut down at 5th Street.

