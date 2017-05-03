Shooting shuts down Market St. in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Market Street in San Francisco is shut down in the 900 block due to a shooting Wednesday, according to police.
Officers began telling people to avoid the area at around 11:35 a.m.
Both directions of Market Street is shut down at 5th Street.
KRON4 is headed to the scene to gather more information.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
Avoid the area of 900 Market Street due to Police activity and street closures. It is an ongoing investigation. Expect delays. #SFPD #SF pic.twitter.com/g1yUSNxNgq
— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) May 3, 2017
