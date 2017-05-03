Morgan Hill police searching for hit-and-run suspect

MORGAN HILL (KRON) — The Morgan Hill Police Department needs your help Wednesday in identifying a hit-and-run suspect.

Officers say this suspect was involved in a hit-and-run incident Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near Tilton and Dougherty in the north end of Morgan Hill.

The incident left an unidentified victim injured.

He was last seen driving a 2000’s Chevrolet Silverado truck.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call the police.

This suspect was involved in a hit and run with injuries near Tilton and Dougherty in the north end of Morgan Hill. Help with his ID. pic.twitter.com/BFGop67piF — Morgan Hill PD (@MorganHillPD) May 3, 2017

