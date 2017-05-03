Boy hit, killed by train in San Lorenzo

By Published: Updated:
(Photo: Alameda County Fire Department)

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — A boy was killed Wednesday morning after being struck by a train in the San Lorenzo, according to fire officials.

The incident was reported at 8:06 a.m. in the area of Grant and Railroad avenues, according to Aisha Knowles, a spokeswoman for the Alameda County Fire Department.

The boy was walking when they were hit by a Union Pacific train. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the boy was a high school student.

The incident is under investigation by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and Union Pacific Police Department.

Further details on the victim of are unavailable at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s