Boy hit, killed by train in San Lorenzo

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — A boy was killed Wednesday morning after being struck by a train in the San Lorenzo, according to fire officials.

The incident was reported at 8:06 a.m. in the area of Grant and Railroad avenues, according to Aisha Knowles, a spokeswoman for the Alameda County Fire Department.

The boy was walking when they were hit by a Union Pacific train. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the boy was a high school student.

The incident is under investigation by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and Union Pacific Police Department.

Further details on the victim of are unavailable at this time.

