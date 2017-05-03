People Behaving Badly: Pleasant Hill mail theft

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — Sadly, mail theft has become a common occurrence.

Usually, we hear about mail and package thieves, and even with video, often there is not enough evidence for police to make an arrest.

But every now and then, the bad guy makes a mistake.

This is one of those times.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

Mail thief in one East Bay city, except this time the good guys win! @kron4news @PHillPD pic.twitter.com/cLZxhjUWHE — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) May 4, 2017

