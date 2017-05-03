Petaluma police searching for man who stole beauty supplies

PETALUMA (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who stole hundreds of dollars in merchandise from a beauty supply store in Petaluma Saturday.

Around 11 a.m., police were dispatched to the Ulta Beauty store at 401 Kenilworth Drive on a report of a theft.

The suspect entered the store and took merchandise worth between four and five hundred dollars and hid it inside a backpack, according to police. He then left the store without paying for the items.

The man reportedly ran through the parking lot toward Kenilworth Drive, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man between 30 and 35 years old, standing around six feet tall.

He weights around 195 pounds and has brown, medium-length hair.

The suspect was wearing a black baseball cap, a dark long-sleeve shirt, black pants, black shoes and a black and gray backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Petaluma police at (707) 781-1203.

Bay City News contributed to this report.