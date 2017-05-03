Police officer saves autistic boy from drowning

TOPEKA, Kans. (CNN) — The bodycam on a Topeka Police officer captured the moment he saved a boy from drowning.

Officer Aaron Blumer spotted the young boy alone and dangerously close to the pond.

When the four year-old boy fell into the water, Blumer jumped in after him with no hesitation.

Blumer’s quick actions saved the autistic boy’s life.

The child was taken to the hospital and will be okay.

Authorities say they boy’s mother was looking for him when the incident occurred.

